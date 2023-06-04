Malayali nurse wins Rs 45 crore in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Lovely Mol Achamma, a Malayali nurse working in Abu Dhabi won nearly Rs 45 crore (Dh 20 million) in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw on Saturday.

She and her family have been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 21 years. She said her husband takes the big ticket every month, mostly from the in-store counter at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

She said she would share the prize money with her brother-in-law. A portion of it will also be donated to charity. The rest will be used for her children's education. Four more Indians received prizes in other draws on Saturday.