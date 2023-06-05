Bodies of two teens, swept away by sea at Kozhikode beach, recovered

Kozhikode: Police recovered the bodies of two teenagers - both from Olavanna - who went missing in sea on Sunday while playing football at the beach here.

TK Adil Hassan's (16) body was found in the wee hours of Monday, KP Mohammed Adil's body was found at about 11.25 pm on Sunday.

A search operation was mounted for the two missing teenagers since Sunday morning. Fishermen, along with police and fire force personnel, were engaged.

Another boy Adil Mubarak had a narrow escape as a man, who noticed the youngsters in distress, pulled the teenager to safety.

Mohammed Adil and Adil Hassan were playing football near the Lions park along with friends. The boys were caught in high waves: Adil Hassan was swept away by the waves while trying to wash the football after a game. Mohammed Adil and Adil Mubarak got caught in the waves while trying to save Adil Hassan. Though Adil Mubarak was saved by one of the local residents, the other two drowned.

Adil Hassan is the son of Abdul Raheem and Rahmath from TK House, Cherukara, Olavanna. Cherukara Kuzhipulathil Abdul Thahir and Rainas are Mohammed Adil's parents.

A police official said the area where the boys went missing has a strong undercurrent.