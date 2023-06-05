Malayalam
Actor Kollam Sudhi killed in road accident at Thrissur's Kaipamangalam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 05, 2023 07:19 AM IST Updated: June 05, 2023 11:28 AM IST
kollam sudhi
Kollam Sudhi has acted in several movies including 'Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan'. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi was killed in a road accident after the car in which he was travelling collided with a goods carrier vehicle. Three other mimicry artistes - Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh - were injured in the accident.

The accident took place at Kaipamangalam here on Monday around 4.30 am. Manorama News reported that the four were returning home after a programme in Vatakara.

Sudhi suffered a severe head injury in the accident. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kodungallur, he succumbed to his injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kodungallur.

Kollam Sudhi made his film debut with the 2015 release 'Kanthari' directed by Ajmal.

Sudhi has acted in several movies including 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan', 'Kuttanadan Marppappa', 'Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan', 'Escape' and 'Swargathile Katturumbu'Kollam '. He rose to fame with stage shows and comedy programmes on various television channels.

