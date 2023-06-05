Live-in partner held after Palakkad woman found dead in hotel room

Kochi: The male friend of a woman who was found dead in a hotel room at Edappally here two days ago has been arrested.

Jasil Jaleel (36) of Vadanappally in Thrissur was taken into custody by the Elamakkara Police on Monday in connection with the death of Lincy.

The woman from Nellayi in Palakkad was found unconscious in a hotel room by her relatives but died on the way to a hospital.

According to the police, Lincy and Jasil lived together. Following a quarrel over debt and foreign trips, Jasil slapped and repeatedly kicked her.

Despite Lincy losing her consciousness Jasil refused to take her to a hospital, instead he rang up her family members saying she slipped and fell in a bathroom, the police said.