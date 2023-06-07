Appointment of guest teachers stalls; workload of higher secondary principals mounts

Palakkad: The Kerala Government, which has decided to implement the age limit for guest teachers strictly, has stopped the remuneration for those who have worked for one year as temporary teachers at higher secondary schools.

The government had reduced the teaching hours of higher secondary Principals from 21 periods a week to eight, and directed that in order to make up for this, guest teachers could be appointed. However, the appointments of guest teachers to serve for a period of one year, made on the basis of this directive, have not been approved by the Regional Deputy Directorates (RDDs). Subsequently, the government stopped their remuneration.

In addition to this, the applications submitted by in-charge Principals of aided schools for appointing guest teachers were also rejected by RDD offices.

The Regional Deputy Directorates had rejected the applications by pointing out that the government order on appointment of guest teachers does not specifically mention whether the order was applicable to in-charge Principals in aided schools, claimed principals.

With this development, those who hold the posts of in-charge Principals have to look after administrative responsibilities in addition to their teaching duties. Over 300 higher secondary schools in the State are functioning under in-charge Principals at present.