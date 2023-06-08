V Vigneshwari, new Kottayam collector, to seek people’s views to set priority

Kottayam: V Vigneshwari, IAS, took charge as the 48th collector of Kottayam district on Thursday. The 2015 batch Kerala cadre officer replaced Dr P K Jayashree who retired from service recently.

Assuming office, Vigneshwari said she would discharge her duties based on a priority list. "People's opinions will be sought to find out issues which need priority attention. A social media campaign will be initiated for this," she said.

Vigneshwari has earlier served as the managing director of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation. Prior to that, she was the director of Collegiate Education.

She took charge as collector from Additional District Magistrate Reji P Joseph. She was accompanied by her husband N S K Umesh, who is the collector of the neighbouring Ernakulam district, her parents K R Velaichami and mother M S V Santhi, and other close family members.