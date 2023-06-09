Kerala man gets 20 months jail term in UK for domestic violence

London: A UK court awarded a Kerala man a 20-month prison term for cruelly assaulting his wife following a family dispute.

The Newport Crown Court found Doni Varghese (37) guilty of the brutal attack based on a video call recording, which turned out to be the key evidence in the case.

Earlier, his wife had lodged a complaint against him accusing him of twice attempting to murder her following heated arguments over family-related issues.

On one occasion, Doni attacked his wife brutally while the latter was discussing the family issues with her brother back at home through a video call. The attack got recorded in the video call, which the court later accepted as a piece of strong evidence.

His wife somehow escaped from the scene and straightaway went to the police station before lodging the complaint against him. As per the complainant, the accused had on previous occasions too beaten her with a bottle, besides committing other violent offences of domestic nature.

When the case came up before the court, the woman informed the judge that she was willing to forgive her man, considering the future of their children. However, the court awarded him the jail term, taking into account the serious nature of the offence.

Though Doni told the court that he repented his behaviour and that he understood the need to respect his wife, the court refused to exempt him from the punishment.

The couple, who got married 10 years ago, has two children out of their relationship.

Of late, many such instances are being reported among the expat community which reaches the UK in search of a better job and living community. In December last year, a Malayali nurse and her two children were murdered at their home at Kettering in Northamptonshire by her spouse.