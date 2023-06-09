Malayalam
Yellow alert in 8 Kerala districts as low pressure belt forms in Bay of Bengal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 09, 2023 02:42 PM IST Updated: June 09, 2023 02:59 PM IST
Kerala Rain
People play at Puthuvype Beach in Ernakulam as rain clouds gather over the ocean. Photo: Robert Vinod/Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram: A low pressure belt, which has formed over North East Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The Met department has predicted widespread rain with thunder, lightning and wind in Kerala for the next 5 days. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the state from June 9 to 11.

Cyclone Biparjoy, the super cyclone located over the central-eastern Arabian Sea, is likely to intensify again in the next 36 hours and move in a northeasterly direction first and in a northwesterly direction in the following three days.

A yellow alert has been declared in various districts of the state for the next 5 days. 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain is expected in the state 24 hours.

Districts under yellow alert:

June 9, 2023: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur

Jun 10, 2023: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

June 11, 2023: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

