Fake certificate case: Police collect evidence from Maharaja's College; Vidya absconding

Kochi: Police on Monday collected evidence from Maharaja's College in connection with the certificate forgery case, in which former SFI leader K Vidya is an accused.

A squad led by Attappadi Agali DySP N Muraleedharan collected evidence from the college.

"We are convinced that Vidya produced a fake certificate. We have collected enough evidence to corroborate the same. The search for Vidya is progressing as well," said DySP N Muraleedharan.

Meanwhile, college vice-principal Dr Bindu Sharmila said the college has handed over all documents sought by the police.

Forgery and irregularities in PhD admission are the charges against Vidya. The vice-chancellor of MG University issued an order appointing the Syndicate's Legal Standing Committee to probe the allegations.

More pieces of evidence that emerged recently proved Vidya's PhD admission was approved by overturning the reservation quota.

The direction is to complete the investigation on a war footing.

According to Agali police, Vidya, who produced a fake experience certificate from Maharaja's College for a teaching job, is absconding. However, they said information regarding her location has been collected with the assistance of the cyber cell.

A notice to appear for interrogation will soon be issued to the accused.

The police will also record the statements of more people, including the principals of Maharaja's College and the Government College in Attappadi, and the teachers' panel which interviewed Vidya for the job in Attappadi.

There is also criticism that the police are deliberately delaying the proceedings on account of Vidya moving the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.