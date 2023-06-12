Kannur: The inquest report was released of a fatal stray dog attack on a child with disability reported from Muzhappilangad on June11.

There were wounds all over the body of Nihal Nishad who was killed in a stray dog attack, stated the report.

“Nihal suffered deep wounds under the eye, on the back of his neck and below the waist. A part of his thigh had been bitten off. Nihal was brutally attacked by the canine,” it further said.

The body kept at the Thalassery General Hospital will be buried after Nihal's father arrives from abroad, a source said.

The funeral will be held at the Juma Masjid at Manappuram, Edakkad.

It was on Sunday evening that speech-impaired Nihal was attacked by a stray dog. Nihal, 11, who had been missing since 5 pm was found unconscious in a vacant lot with bite marks on his lower body.

Local residents who found Nihal rushed him to a hospital, where the boy was declared dead.

The body was found about 500 m from the boy's house. He had gone out to play by 5 pm and went missing soon after.

Another stray dog attack was reported in Muzhappilangad four months ago. The incident, which happened on February 2, saw two children from Mysuru sustaining grievous injuries.

Local residents said they raised the issue of stray dog menace with the collector but to no avail. Meanwhile, Muzhappilangad panchayat president T Sajitha said neither the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme was implemented nor shelter homes were set up for stray dogs in the local body.

Following Nihal's death, a squad from Padiyoor ABC centre caught two stray dogs.

Govt promises assistance to Nihal's family

Minister V Sivankutty promised possible assistance from the state government for Nihal's family.

Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya said permission should be granted to cull strays and the court should intervene and change the law in this regard.