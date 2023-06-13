Elderly man found with minor under suspicious circumstance, cops slap POCSO charges

Kottayam: An old man who took a minor girl to a secluded spot under a culvert in Erattupetta here was caught by locals and handed over to the police after they found them in a suspicious circumstance.

The cops later booked the man – T A Ibrahim (62) – under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and recorded his arrest.

According to police, the accused took the girl there with the intention of abusing her sexually.

Ibrahim was caught by locals from under a culvert at Chamappara near Thekkoy. As per reports, he knew the girl beforehand and has even visited her home a couple of times.

According to locals, the other day, he asked the girl to accompany him to take a bath at the culvert. He then took her to the secluded spot in his scooter.

The locals caught him and handed him over to the Erattupetta police. After a preliminary probe, police said the accused acted with the intention of sexually assaulting the girl.

Ibrahim, however, is reported to have told those who caught him that he had gone to the ghat only to take a bath.

A police team led by SHO Babu Sebastian is probing the case.