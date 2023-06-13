Heavy rains likely in Kerala till June 17, yellow alert in 10 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness heavy downpour accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speed reaching from 30 to 40 kmph till Saturday, predicted the India Meteorological Department.



As per the latest forecast, heavy rains will batter isolated places across the state by 7 pm on Tuesday. In view of this, IMD sounded a yellow alert in 10 districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur on Tuesday. Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts within 24 hours.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in view of high tides in the sea for next five days.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) predicted that high tides and sea attacks are likely to occur on Kerala coast (Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) till 11.30 pm on Wednesday. The height of the waves is expected to go up from 3.0 metres to 3.4 metres. Fishing is restricted in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts from Tuesday to Saturday.

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after the usual date of June 1.

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather has predicted a bleak monsoon in India over the next four weeks, raising concerns about the impact on agriculture.

"Extended Range Prediction System (ERPS) is projecting a dismal outlook for the next four weeks, until July 6. The agriculture heartland is looking rather cracked and parched. This coincides with the crucial time of sowing or at least preparing the field, with the hope of impending rains," it said on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)