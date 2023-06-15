Thiruvananthapuram: The additional sessions court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of the former principal of Kattakada Christian College G J Shyju in the university union coucillor impersonation attempt.

As per the case, principal Shyju had allegedly fabricated documents to help Students' Federation of India leader Visakh replace the elected councillor after the college union election.

Police registered a case against Shyju and Visakh over a complaint filed before the district police chief.



The defence counsel Sasthamangalam Ajith Kumar argued Shyju didn't violate the UGC norms in the election and claimed that baseless allegations are being raised against his client over the fabrication of documents. Public Prosecutor Hareesh stated in his reply that the former principal had hatched a conspiracy and police had explained all details.

“Being the principal of the college, Shyju only allowed another candidate to contest the elections as the nominated candidate decided to withdraw her nomination. Baseless allegations are being raised against him over the fabrication of documents. If such an incident took place, the matter should have been reported to the election returning officer,” said the defence lawyer.

The case

It was a Manorama report that exposed the impersonation attempt in the college union election. In place of A S Anakha, who had won the election as the university union councillor (UUC) from the college, the principal included the name of Visakh, the SFI area secretary in the list sent to the university.

When the issue made headlines, the Kerala university syndicate intervened and lodged a complaint. Subsequently Christian College management suspended Shyju and Visakh after the issue made headlines.The university has debarred Shyju from all duties, including the conduct of exams, for five years.