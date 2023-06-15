CPM plans to expel comrade who owns Mini Cooper; MLA Sreenijin may lose council post

CPM has planned to take action on CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) leader PK Anilkumar, who flaunted a luxury car, and MLA PV Sreenijin, who denied playground access to students.

Addressing a meeting of CPM's Ernakulam district committee, state secretary MV Govindan made his stand clear about Anilkumar's position in the party. "His continuance in the party needs rethinking," Govindan said after the issue was highlighted by the Petroleum Gas Workers' Union.

Anilkumar, who is the state general secretary of the union that is affiliated with CITU, had caused a stir by posting about purchasing a Mini Cooper that is worth nearly Rs 50 lakh.

Anilkumar flaunting his latest acquisition had upset the cadre as CPM workers are told to inform the party when they purchase anything worth over Rs 10,000.

Anilkumar had maintained that his wife, who works with the Indian Oil Corporation had bought the car.

Meanwhile, CPM's Kunnathunadu MLA Sreenijin was also criticised by the district committee. The party has decided to urge Sreenijin to step down from his position as president of the Ernakulam District Sports Council. The district committee has reportedly told Sreenijin to focus on his responsibilities as an MLA and forget the additional role in the sports council.

The MLA had angered football fans when he allegedly directed them to lock the gates of the council's sports academy ground at Panampilly Nagar, disrupting the football selection trials of Kerala Blasters.

Sreenijin had denied access to the trials alleging Kerala Blasters of failure to pay the ground rent for eight months.