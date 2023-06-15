A new Congress is emerging; 'A' and 'I' groups have lost relevance: Cherian Philip

Factionalism been the bane of the Congress party in Kerala over the decades. Now, the new leadership under Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan been trying to do away with groups but the formidable 'A' and 'I' factions have apparently joined hands against the duo.

Cherian Philip, who returned to the Congress from the left camp two years ago, a deep understanding of the developments within the faction-torn party.

He speaks to Malayala Manorama's Senior Special Correspondent Sujith Nair in this episode of Cross Fire on the current state of the Congress as well as on the CPM-led regime in the State.

The appointment of Congress block presidents whipped up a storm. Was the list that bad?

I haven't gone into the details of the list. But the previous group equations have changed. Complaints are common in any restructuring process. But, it is a positive development that Blocks got new presidents after 10 years. A major issue that had been plaguing the Congress been the stagnation of the youth leaders. Now, there is a huge change from that situation. The Congress's organisational weaknesses could be addressed only by restructuring the party both at the block (mandal) and booth levels. Against this backdrop, the appointment of block presidents is a positive beginning. However, the party failed in implementing the AICC directive to reserve 20 per cent of seats for women. Other equations — caste and community — have been taken care of. I am not sure of group equations.

The complaint is that the groups do not have enough representation as it was earlier.

Earlier, a person could be identified whether he was 'A' or 'I' by merely looking at him. They were proud to be part of either one of the groups, and they wore their factional identity on their sleeves. I used to know the group of almost all Congress workers. The group was like a religion then. I find a shift in the situation after my return. I have been attending the KPCC office daily for the past 20 months, and I talk with all groups. Now, the majority say they don't have any group. However, there are a few others who say, "We were born into the group, let it continue." Some others say they don't know. The Congress now doesn't have strong groups that existed earlier. Groups are destructive. The damage caused to the party when Vayalar Ravi and A K Antony contested against each other took a long while to repair.

Does that mean the end of groupism would solve all issues?

If the group war continues, the Congress will not return to power. The UDF was out of power for two consecutive terms. The party should come back. The Congress workers in Kerala want the leaders to shed their chauvinistic attitude and stand united to return to power. Of late, several well-wishers who had voted for the Congress have been contacting me. They want to know if the revolt begun. Such a situation is bad. The leaders should realise it. Power is not a constant in politics. It shifts. The Congress should realise this reality and tread the path of reconciliation.

You are speaking about the decline of the groups. Was it a result of the leadership's deliberate attempt or an inevitability?

It became inevitable. A new generation is coming forward in the Congress. They are not slaves of anyone. People curry favour with a leader to gain a particular position of authority. To progress further, they may rely upon another leader. They are not always loyal to any particular leader. The leaders should grasp this reality. If the leaders haggle for a particular position for a particular person, they will seek other ways after six months. The leaders should first realise that there is no point in keeping a few with them.

Does that mean only leaders patronise groups?

The groups became a tool for some leaders to promote their vested interests. The truth is that the workers do not need groups. When power-sharing was carried out on a group basis, the worker had to remain servile to a leader. It changed now. They are free thinkers, specifically the youth. It doesn't mean groupism ended. It lost steam. Workers are against groups holding sway over the party. They just want the Congress to return to power.

Have you ever imagined 'A' and 'I' coming together and holding a joint meeting? Can we still term the groups as 'A' or 'I'?

Earlier, they were the Karnukaran and Antony groups. After the split in 1978, the Antony faction became the 'A' group. When Karunakaran stood with Indira Gandhi, his group became 'I', and the factions came to be known as the Antony and Indira groups. Oommen Chandy's group was a continuation of A K Antony's, and an opposing group was formed under Ramesh Chennithala. Meanwhile, it should be recalled that even Karunakaran had left the Congress briefly. The 'I' group later was once under Muraleedharan's leadership. The media is identifying the groups as 'I' and 'A' as the continuation of earlier factions. Antony left the 'A' group long ago, and Karunakaran passed on. Hence, 'A' and 'I' do not have relevance now.

Does that mean even the groups' existence is irrelevant?

The leaders have relevance. There are strong leaders in these groups. They cannot be eliminated considering they don't have the prominence they once enjoyed. It is the responsibility of those in leadership positions to mollify and take them into confidence.

Is there a feeling in the groups that they should support each other to stay relevant?

I won't say so. Those in these two factions are my close friends. When the 'A' and 'I' groups were stronger, I looked after the youth affairs in the 'A' group. Even when factionalism was strong in the Congress, it did not affect the Youth Congress much. This was achieved through dialogues and taking all into confidence. My thought then was that there shouldn't be an issue between Antony and Karunakaran. I won't claim that I was the mediator between them. But I strived to ensure that issues between them did not spin out of control. I returned to the Congress after leaders, cutting across groups, invited me back. Since I have such backing, I decided not to be part of any group. Hence, if required, I could be the harbinger of unity.

Does that mean you are ready to take the role of a mediator?

I don't have such an ability. I said so considering the earlier scenario. It is not me alone who is wishing for unity. It is a common feeling.

The groups complain that they are kept out of discussions. Couldn't the current Congress leadership have invited the senior leaders for the final round of talks?

I don't know the details. But several talks took place at the lower levels. The state-level committee, where all have participation, too, discussed it. I don't know what happened later.

Do the KPCC president and legislative party leader take all decisions on organisational matters?

It's the precedence. The power centres are the KPCC president and legislative party leader. It was the case when Antony-Karunakuran or Oommen Chandy-Ramesh Chennithala were in leadership positions. Now, K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan are the prominent leaders. It is their responsibility to keep the flock together. Others have the responsibility to reconcile and solve the issues. Both sides should have a coordinated effort to ensure unity.

Aren't the egos of both — the leaders and others — the root cause of all issues?

Satheesan's work as the parliamentary party leader is excellent. He a team capable of cornering the ruling front. My view is that there is no need to complain against him or the KPCC president. Everything they do need not be always flawless. There could be mistakes. Other leaders have the right to point out the mistakes. The Congress is not a collective of slaves. But, the opinions should be aired with the organisation.

The leaders were making the decisions so far. Did stripping them of that role spark the current issues?

I won't be prudent on my part to say it.

Is AICC general secretary K C Venugopal the strength behind Satheesan and Sudhakaran?

The party's high command appointed Satheesan and Sudhakaran. Naturally, they will have the high command's support. They should have that support. Otherwise, they should be replaced. At the same time, everyone else has the right to complain against them to the high command.

The era of AK Antony and Oommen Chandy is nearing an end in the Congress. Who do you see in leadership roles?

It's something only time could tell. A K Antony and Oommen Chandy did not become leaders overnight. Several leaders could grow to fill their shoes. Aren't at least four-five leaders capable to become the chief minister? But such a discussion is irrelevant until the elections are over. Shouldn't we aim at winning the election first? The governments at the Centre and in the state are degenerating by the day. The political atmosphere is conducive for the Congress to make a comeback. Such an atmosphere should not be vitiated by indulging in factionalism. It is my humble request. I am one who sacrificed my life for the Congress. The request is from such a person.

You were once the 'A' group's brain. Does the group's decline worry you?

A K Antony is moving towards a retired life. Oommen Chandy has health issues. It hurts me since I have been maintaining close relationships with both leaders. It is why I heeded their instruction and returned (to the Congress).

Is there a leadership vacuum in the 'A' group since Oommen Chandy has withdrawn?

We have plenty of leaders, and many of them are capable of becoming exemplary leaders. They should be provided with opportunities. I am not referring to the group. It is not through factionalism that one should prove his quality.

Doesn't the 'A' group wish for your return?

Aren't I on good terms with all groups? As far as I am concerned, leaving the Congress was political suicide. The loss was huge. On returning, I am trying to rebuild the relationships and forge new ones. This is my political rebirth. I have not demanded any positions. Still, the KPCC made me a member of the AICC. I am proud that all groups are interested in me.

You seems to have confined yourself to backstage ever since your return to the Congress. Why are you not actively involved in politics?

There is no need to try and conquer immediately after returning to the party. Everything has its own time. I prefer to remain in the backstage now. I will be at the forefront when the time arises.

You were part of the LDF during the solar scam agitation. Was it a deliberate attempt to corner Oommen Chandy?

There were several investigations and all of them absolved Oommen Chandy. In politics, when you get a weapon, you use it. The LDF has done it. But Oommen Chandy went wrong in the case of the probe commission.

All have put Justice G Sivarajan Commission in the dock. Do you think he was the wrong choice?

Some questions raised during the sitting sparked suspicion about whether the commission was acting against those who had appointed him. Many people even suspect that enemies went against Oommen Chandy.

Isn't it poetic justice that previous incidents are being revealed at a time Oommen Chandy is unwell?

Oommen Chandy is a mystery man. He is an emotion. I did not contest against Oommen Chandy, the individual. My race was against the monopoly of power within the Congress. My love and respect towards Oommen Chandy have never diminished. I am aware of his mental state over the present developments. He had told me of his failures. I don't intend to reveal them.

Are you referring to the mistakes his office committed in the solar case?

He shared some mistakes with me. Several incidents that hurt him occurred.

Was there any misunderstanding between Antony and Oommen Chandy?

I don't think so. I felt they were like siblings, born to the same mother. Antony discusses everything with Oommen Chandy. Antony is most concerned over Oommen Chandy's health. He enquires about the treatment in Bengaluru daily.

Do the frequent disputes within Congress affect you? Do they make you regret returning to the party?

The Congress is a democratic party and such disputes are natural. But the Marxist party is a collective of slaves, who could not raise questions. They have to listen to whatever the leaders say. If not, they will be targeted, and the outside world will come to know only after the person is eliminated. In Congress, the opinions raised become public. No one minces words but later hugs and patches up the differences. But the incidents occurring in between put the Congress in a bad light before the public. People will think things will become worse if the Congress comes to power. It will create a negative impression about the party among those who love the Congress.

Can the Congress and UDF return to power? What should they do to win?

First, they should stand united. Organisational weaknesses should be addressed. The young generation should be encouraged. There should be no unnecessary interventions in matters pertaining to the KSU and Youth Congress.

The Congress always had leaders from the Christian community. Does the absence of prominent leaders from the community worry the party?

A K Antony and Oommen Chandy did not become leaders as Christians. No one was bothered about their religion. Leaders will emerge during each phase. The Congress has excellent young leaders from all communities. They will become senior leaders in future.

Being one close to A K Antony, what was your feeling when his son joined the BJP?

I was worried about Antony's state of mind, and I couldn't sleep that night. Antony is a tall leader. Political issues won't bother him. But being a father, the issue did hurt him deeply. He is still hurt. It was the son of a tall Congress leader who went to the BJP. Some even spread rumours that Antony had information about his son joining the BJP.

Why is that Antony couldn't prevent his son from joining the BJP?

He normally doesn't interfere in his children's matters. He has given them all freedom. Anil must have been hurt when some from within the Congress targeted him on social media. It was cruel. With a vengeful mind, he must have thought enough is enough. But the hurt his decision caused Antony is beyond comparison.

You had a good relationship with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Do you think there is substance in allegations of corruption against the chief minister and his family?

He was affectionate towards me when I worked with the CPM. But the public opinion about him has changed over the past two years. Allegations are made even against his family members. I don't know the truth. It should be investigated.

Pinarayi and Kodiyeri were close to you in the CPM. Has M V Govindan been able to fill the vacuum Kodiyeri has left behind?

Kodiyeri was more reconciliatory than Pinarayi. Govindan Master took charge recently, and hence it is too early to assess him. He is one leader who strongly sticks to party principles. However, he has to prove his organisational acumen.

You lost a CPM Rajya Sabha membership narrowly. Is it time to open up about it?

The central leadership was opposed to sending a non-party member to the Rajya Sabha. This opposition made Elamaram Kareem replace me after the state unit decided to send me to the Upper House. But when the next vacancy came, they did not consider me. I came to know about it through television channels. When the time came to nominate two members, I believed one of them would be me since I was rejected at the last moment the previous time.

But John Brittas replaced you?

Both Brittas and K Sivadasan were made Rajya Sabha members. It cannot be considered that one of them was my replacement. I don't have any grudge against them becoming Rajya Sabha members. But their appointment by rejecting me led to a trust deficit. I also felt that the government was not moving in the right direction. I had a difference of opinion about some in the Chief Minister's Office. But when the second Pinarayi government assumed power, the same people occupied the same positions in the Chief Minister's Office. I regret that I did not tell about them to the chief minister despite having the freedom to do so.

You have stated that you will write the rest of the Kerala political history after "Kalnoottandu" (Quarter of a Century). What is its status?

If I start writing, I will have to pen several things. My mind is a treasure hove of secrets. If I reveal them, several people will be hurt. I have friends in all parties. A truthful narrative is not possible without hurting someone or the other. I am caught in that confusion. But I haven't abandoned the project.