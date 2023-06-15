KSRTC to deliver parcels anywhere in Kerala within 16 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched a courier and logistics service with the promise of delivering parcels anywhere in Kerala within 16 hours.



Initially, the service will be from one bus depot to another and the consignees will have to claim the articles from the depot nearest to them. In the first phase, the service will be available to send packages to places such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Nagercoil, besides Kerala.

The procedures pertaining to the service will be carried out by the front office in the depot. Transport Minister Antony Raju officially launched the project on the premises of the central depot of the KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

At present, the courier service is linking 55 depots of the KSRTC. The facility functioning in cities and near National Highways will work round the clock while those in other depots will work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The articles to be sent by courier should be packed and taken to the depot. The sender and the consignee will receive updates about the service through messages. The consignee must arrive at the destination depot to receive the package. The official in charge will verify the identity card of the person before handing over the courier.

If a package is not collected within three days of its arrival, a fine will be imposed. The charges of the courier service and logistics service of the KSRTC will be cheaper than the rates charged by private companies.