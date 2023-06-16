Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Idukki farmer injured in wild boar attack

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 16, 2023 10:37 PM IST
Puthanveetil K Selvaraj shows his injuries from the wild boar attack. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: A farmer escaped with injuries as he was attacked by a wild boar at Cheenthalar near Upputhara within the Ayyappancoil forest range here on Friday.

Puthanveetil K Selvaraj was working on his cardamom farm when he was attacked.

Selvaraj who suffered an injury above his hip sought treatment at the Upputhara government hospital and Kattapana Taluk Hospital. His injuries are not serious, informed the Upputhara Police.

RELATED ARTICLES

Locals said wild boars have been destroying their crops frequently and also posing a threat to humans.

Forest officials of Ayyappancoil range said they were yet to get a complaint on the matter.

Last month at Kanamala in Erumely, a gaur that strayed into a residential area gored to death two elderly farmers sparking massive public protests.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.