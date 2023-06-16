Idukki farmer injured in wild boar attack

Idukki: A farmer escaped with injuries as he was attacked by a wild boar at Cheenthalar near Upputhara within the Ayyappancoil forest range here on Friday.

Puthanveetil K Selvaraj was working on his cardamom farm when he was attacked.

Selvaraj who suffered an injury above his hip sought treatment at the Upputhara government hospital and Kattapana Taluk Hospital. His injuries are not serious, informed the Upputhara Police.

Locals said wild boars have been destroying their crops frequently and also posing a threat to humans.

Forest officials of Ayyappancoil range said they were yet to get a complaint on the matter.

Last month at Kanamala in Erumely, a gaur that strayed into a residential area gored to death two elderly farmers sparking massive public protests.