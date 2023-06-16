Kochi: Kunnathunadu MLA P V Sreenijin who landed in a controversy for blocking the selection trials of Under 17 Kerala Blasters FC, claimed that he requested CPM to relieve him from the post of District Sports Council president in Ernakulam. The MLA asserted that he will resign from the DSC president post once the party informs its decision officially.



Meanwhile, reports claimed that the party had asked Sreenijin to step down from the DSC president post over the Kerala Blasters FC selection trial row.

Ernakulam district committee of the party has decided to remove the MLA from DSC on Thursday. The district committee members opined that there is no need to give additional charges to the MLA. CPM state secretary MV Govindan explained that the post in DSC should not hinder Sreenijin from his responsibilities as a public representative.

The controversy

Sreeinijin asked authorities to lock the gates of the Sports Academy ground in Panampilly Nagar accusing the Kerala Blasters, the premier football club of failing to remit rent. He claimed the ISL club failed to pay Rs 8 lakh in rent for the past eight months.

When aspiring footballers were forced to wait for hours for the gates to open, their parents began to protest. Some of the children had reached the city a day before to take part in the football trials. After Manorama News aired their protest, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman interfered in the matter and directed the Kochi Corporation councillors to act immediately. They rushed to the spot and opened the gate.

The Kerala Blasters refuted the MLA's charges and said it had remitted the rent on time. The club also pointed out that it had signed an agreement with the State Sports Council for using the ground for trials. The MLA's move backfired when Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) president U Sharaf Ali also asserted that Kerala Blasters FC settled all dues.

The State Sports Council, on its part, questioned the MLA's decision to lock the gates when all relevant papers have been signed.

Responding to the controversy, Sreenijin criticized the State Sports Council for not informing him or the district sports council of the agreement with the Kerala Blasters.