SFI leader allegedly obtains PG admission with fake degree certificate in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Amid the heated controversy over K Vidya's fake certificate row, the Student Federation of India has removed its Alappuzha district committee member Nikhil Thomas for allegedly submitting a fake degree certificate for obtaining admission in the M.Com course.

Manorama News reported that the party has taken action against Nikhil over a complaint filed by another SFI member.



Though Nikhil studied B.Com at Kayamkulam MSM College during the 2018-20 period, he didn't clear the exam. In 2021, he enrolled for M.Com in the same college with degree certificates issued by Kalinga University in 2019-21.

The complainant noted how could Nikhil study at two colleges under two different universities in the same period.

Nikhil rubbished the allegations and claimed that he produced his original certificate for admission.