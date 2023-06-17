LDF to kick-start campaign for 2024 LS polls soon

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is determined to put up a much better performance in next year’s Lok Sabha polls after the drubbing it suffered the last time.

Meanwhile, unofficial discussions are on regarding the candidates to be fielded for the general election. There is a possibility of a complete rejig of the candidates' list in view of the heavy defeat suffered in the 2019 general election. Indications are that senior leaders having higher chances of winning would be given the preference. Certain MLAs too may feature this time around.

The Chief Minister and his Ministers will themselves lead the poll campaign in the state by listing out the achievements of the ruling front, especially the people-friendly initiatives.

The regional-level review meetings being held under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are part of its efforts to get combat-ready well in advance for the general election tentatively scheduled for April-May next year. The chief minister has directed the ministers to prepare a list of programmes that each department can present before the masses.

The last time, the LDF suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) when the latter won 19 of the 20 seats in the state. The CPM is determined to put the setback behind it and confident of putting up a much better show this time.

At the same time, the party is wary of the Opposition parties uniting under the Congress at the national level to oust the BJP as it won’t want the Congress in the state to take leverage of the trend. It is well aware of the consequences if a feeling arises among the state voters that the saffron party could be ousted from power at the Centre only under the leadership of the Congress.

Foreseeing the situation, the CPM is now pondering whether it can garner the support of the masses by highlighting the developmental achievements of the LDF government. The Front will soon announce its political procession, kick-starting the poll campaign. The party will also consider the demand for entrusting the chief minister to lead the state-wide marches.

Both CPM and CPI already allocated their leaders the responsibilities of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The former even constituted committees from the constituency to booth levels. The house-visit programme as part of the anniversary celebrations of the state government too is almost complete. The CPI too has drawn the schedule of training programmes for its leaders in charge of the booth and local committees.

The LDF will also soon convene district-level meetings to chart the political campaign of regional-level review meetings being attended by the chief minister.