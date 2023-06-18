Fever cases go up in Kerala, death toll climbs to 23

Thiruvananthapuram: With the monsoon, contagious diseases like dengue fever, rat fever and viral fever are spreading rapidly across Kerala forcing the health department to beef up precautionary actions. Over 1.5 lakh fever cases are reported in the state, said sources.



The health department revealed that dengue and rat fever claimed 23 lives within two weeks in Kerala.

Manorama News reported that 877 dengue fever cases were reported in the state. A total of 13 people died of dengue fever within 17 days, while 27 rat fever deaths were reported within 6 months.

The health department has urged the public to avoid self-medication and urged to exercise extreme caution to avoid chances of infection. Manorama News reported that most of the people are suffering from viral fever which has symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Fever clinics opened in all hospitals, said minister Veena George. Photo: Manorama

In Ernakulam, the number of fever patients crossed 1000 on Saturday. Many people are admitted to various hospitals.

Government and private hospitals have reported a rise in the number of fever patients. In most of these hospitals, fever wards are almost full.

However, it is alleged that lapses of the local self-governments in carrying out pre-monsoon cleaning activities led to the spread of contagious diseases in the state. In Kochi, waste piles are found in various parts of the city.

Health Minister Veena George noted that people working in fields are prone to rat fever. Hence they should wear gloves and boots, and also take the 'Doxycycline' tablet once a week, as per the advice of health workers.