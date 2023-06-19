Kannur: Muzhappilangad yet again witnessed a child narrowly escaping the stray dog menace plaguing the region. This time, it was nine-year-old Jhanvi, a third-grade student of Pachakkara, who was viciously attacked and injured by a pack of strays.

According to onlookers, Jhanvi was playing in the yard of her house when three canines attacked her to the ground, bit her and attempted to drag her away.

The stray dogs ran from there once people gathered hearing Jhanvi cry for help.

As per reports, there are deep wounds on her head, abdomen, thighs and hand. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at present.

A similar incident happened at Chathinamkulam in Kollam on Monday when a Class 10 student, Adil, was attacked and bitten by a stray dog.

He is under treatment at the district hospital.

It was on June 11 that 10-year-old Nihal was mauled to death by stray dogs in Muzhappilangad on the ground near his house. Since his death, 31 stray dogs have been caught in the Muzhappilangad region.

Nihal's father Naushad had demanded that steps be taken to get rid of aggressive stray dogs so that no one else has to go through what his son suffered.