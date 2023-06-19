Kochi: A woman and her friend have been arrested after she allegedly lured a youth into a meticulously planned honey trap.

The arrested were identified as Manisha (26) from Palliparambukavu Road, Thrippunithura, and her friend Suni (34), from Gujarati Road, Mattancherry.

The Ernakulam Central Police apprehended the duo the other day on a complaint lodged by a youth, who is a tiles worker.

The victim first met Manisha, a domestic help, while engaged in tiles work at a flat in Thrippunithura. She borrowed Rs 2,000 from him and asked him to hire a room at a hotel in Ernakulam North.

The unsuspecting youth hired the room on June 15 and waited for her. Manisha then arrived along with Suni and entered the room after asking her friend to wait outside.

A little later, Suni rang the doorbell and forcefully barged into the room when the youth opened the door. He then kicked the youth to the floor and hit him on his face with a metal bangle. The duo then robbed him of his gold chain at knifepoint. They unleashed the attack, claiming that Manisha was Suni’s wife.

Meanwhile, the hotel staff reached the room hearing the commotion and prevented the accused from further assaulting the terrified youth.

Following the incident, the victim sought treatment at a hospital in Mannummal. However, Manisha rang him on his phone and demanded money to “amicably resolve” the issue. The youth then lodged a police complaint.

The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case and took Manisha and her friend into custody. The gold chain they sold was recovered from a jewelry in Palluruthy. The cops also seized the cash from the duo.