Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

K Padmakumar, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Harinath Mishra shortlisted for Kerala police chief's post

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 20, 2023 07:01 AM IST
K Padmakumar, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and Harinath Mishra.
K Padmakumar, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and Harinath Mishra. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shortlisted three candidates from the list of eight candidates provided by the state government for the post of new police chief in Kerala.

Additional director generals of police K Padmakumar, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and Harinath Mishra are on the final list to become DGP. The state government will be selecting one of these officials as the new police chief.

Chief of Fire Force Sheikh Darvesh Sahib is the first in terms of seniority. While Padmakumar is the current jail chief, Harinath Mishra is on central deputation.

RELATED ARTICLES

The high-level meeting of UPSC's empanelment committee in New Delhi recommended three persons from the list of eight persons provided by the state government. The committee comprised of Chief Secretary VP Joy and DGP Anil Kant.

The incumbent police chief in Kerala DGP Anil Kant will retire on June 30. Kant, who succeeded Loknath Behra, was appointed with just 6 months of service pending. The service was extended for another two years.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.