K Padmakumar, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Harinath Mishra shortlisted for Kerala police chief's post

Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has shortlisted three candidates from the list of eight candidates provided by the state government for the post of new police chief in Kerala.



Additional director generals of police K Padmakumar, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib and Harinath Mishra are on the final list to become DGP. The state government will be selecting one of these officials as the new police chief.

Chief of Fire Force Sheikh Darvesh Sahib is the first in terms of seniority. While Padmakumar is the current jail chief, Harinath Mishra is on central deputation.

The high-level meeting of UPSC's empanelment committee in New Delhi recommended three persons from the list of eight persons provided by the state government. The committee comprised of Chief Secretary VP Joy and DGP Anil Kant.

The incumbent police chief in Kerala DGP Anil Kant will retire on June 30. Kant, who succeeded Loknath Behra, was appointed with just 6 months of service pending. The service was extended for another two years.