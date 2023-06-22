AI camera shocker for KSEB contractor: Rs 20,500 fine for vehicle with long hook

Wayanad: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) had in store a shocker for a Kerala State Electricity Board contractor.

The contractor's jeep fitted with a long hook at the back engaged in power line maintenance work at Ambalavayal electrical section was caught on AI camera.

The MVD then slapped an 'absurd' amount of Rs 20,500 fine on the jeep with the hook. The hook was tied to the carrier of the jeep.

Though the incident took place about a couple of weeks ago, the owner received the MVD notice for remitting the hefty penalty only on June 17.

The owner is now running between the KSEB office and MVD office, pleading both to ensure he is exempted from paying the fine.

However, the KSEB was not so harsh: it will raise the matter at the ministerial level and remit the fine if need be.

Rs 20,000 was slapped for carrying an object over the vehicle and Rs 500 for not wearing seatbelt, according to KSEB officials.

KSEB electrical section assistant engineer Suresh said he had informed top officials at the board and MVD enforcement directorate about the incident.

With rains lashing the high ranges and thick forest cover, KSEB staff are required to operate such vehicles to ensure hassle free power supply, a source close to the development said.