Kozhikode: The cath lab at the Government General Hospital (Beach Hospital) Kozhikode will remain closed for now.

A discussion between the health officials and representatives of suppliers of medical equipment at the District Medical Officer's office failed as the suppliers were not ready to accept the offer on the table: payment of just a single month's pending dues.

The suppliers’ representatives demanded the payment of at least four months as they said they cannot move forward without the hospital clearing the long pending dues.

A total of Rs 3 crore - of nine months' payments - is due from the hospital to the suppliers of different kinds of medical devices and equipment for the cath lab. From last Wednesday, the cath lab shut down completely as the companies stopped distribution of the equipment for surgeries.



‘Now this is the norm; we must hold a strike to get our dues. This is the third time beginning April 2021 that we are going for a strike. The accounting and billing systems at the hospital are not systematic. This is also creating lots of problems for us,” added Sangeeth, a supplier representative.



Cath lab, set up at an initial cost of Rs 11 crore, started functioning full fledged from April 2021. Two cardiologists, their assistants, nurses and rest of the staff were at work as part of the unit set up adjacent to the hospital's ICU.



“A total of 11 companies, including producers and agencies are there as distributors of cardiac related equipment to the lab. We got the payment properly during the first two months only. After that we had to go on strike for each set of payment arrears,” a supplier representative said.



District Medical Officer Dr Umer Farooq expressed helplessness as they don’t have the funds to spend for the cath Lab.



"We were ready to pay Rs 33 lakh for the month of September, 2022. But supply company representatives were not ready. We can't offer more than this now as we are awaiting a long pending amount from Karunya benevolent fund, from the lottery department. We are also expecting health insurance payouts,” he explained.



Representing the health department, the DMO and superintendent of Beach Hospital attended the meeting. Besides Sangeeth, E J Saneesh and Lijesh represented the suppliers in the meeting.



As there was not enough equipment like stents, balloons and so on at the lab, the hospital cannot undertake procedures like angioplasty, angiogram and pacemaker implantation in the cath Lab.



Normally four heart surgeries were done at the hospital on a daily basis. Now the heart patients with dates fixed for surgeries are having to postpone.



Emergency patients complaining of chest pain and suchlike are not being admitted to the hospital as well.

