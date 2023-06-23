Collectors, RDOs empowered to order killing of stray dogs

Collectors or RDOs could order killing strays using powers vested in them as District Magistrates or Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), respectively, under Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The order could be issued upon receiving complaints against the canines from the general public.
The decision to empower Collectors and RDOs to order the culling of strays was made at a high-level meeting attended by ministers MB Rajesh and J Chinchu Rani.
However, a specific order was not issued since it would amount to contempt of court. Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup explained the relevant law at the meeting.
Minister of Local Self-Governments and Excise Rajesh urged the public not to take the law into their hands and act against strays.
Street dogs suffering from grievous injuries or terminal illnesses would be euthanised based in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) rules.
The meeting also decided to approach the Supreme Court against rules and norms hindering the functioning of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.
Procedure to kill strays
- Members of the public can raise complaints against animals causing public nuisance under Section 133 of the CrPC.
- If the animal has to be killed, the DM/SDM concerned could issue an order under CrPC 133.
- The order should be executed by the 'dog's owner'.
- According to the amended ABC rules, the local self-government is the owner.
- DMs/SDMs could direct secretaries of local self-government bodies to initiate action after scrutinising the complaint.