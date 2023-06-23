Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Missing school girl found with female teacher; latter slapped with POCSO case

Our Correspondent
Published: June 23, 2023 09:24 AM IST
Representational image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A 17-year-old school girl who went missing from Thiruvananthapuram was found by the police in the company of a 22-year-old lady tuition teacher at a bus stand in Kochi. The police arrested the teacher and sent the girl with her parents.

The two were found in Kochi on Thursday morning during an investigation that was launched after a complaint was filed by the girl's parents with the medical college police in the capital.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) has been registered against the teacher. After arrest she was remanded by the court.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police said that earlier too the girl had gone missing and was found with the same teacher by the Sreekaryam police.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.