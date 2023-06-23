Missing school girl found with female teacher; latter slapped with POCSO case

Thiruvananthapuram: A 17-year-old school girl who went missing from Thiruvananthapuram was found by the police in the company of a 22-year-old lady tuition teacher at a bus stand in Kochi. The police arrested the teacher and sent the girl with her parents.

The two were found in Kochi on Thursday morning during an investigation that was launched after a complaint was filed by the girl's parents with the medical college police in the capital.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) has been registered against the teacher. After arrest she was remanded by the court.

The police said that earlier too the girl had gone missing and was found with the same teacher by the Sreekaryam police.