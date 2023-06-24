Malayalam
POCSO: Kerala cop arrested for impregnating minor relative

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2023 07:06 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala Police officer was on Saturday arrested on the charge of impregnating a minor relative of his.

The accused, Dileep, is a Civil Police Officer at the Marayur station in Idukki district. He has been booked under provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The incident came to light on Monday after a minor girl hailing from Aryancode in Thiruvananthapuram was found to be pregnant.

During counselling provided by the Childline, the girl revealed the name of Dileep. He was taken into custody Friday evening.

According to Manorama News, Dileep was accused in a sexual assault case ten years ago and was later let off.

