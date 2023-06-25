Woman hacked to death by lover in Pathanamthitta

Ranni: In a gruesome incident, a young woman was hacked to death by her male friend - a history sheeter – at her house here on Saturday night. The woman’s parents and sister also suffered serious injuries as the assailant attacked them too.

The police identified the deceased as Rajithamol (27), residing near Malavady Junction at Keekkozhoor. Those injured are her father V A Raju (60), mother Geetha (51) and sister Appu (18).

According to police, the family was attacked by Athul Sathya of Blockpady, Ranni, who was taken into custody from an empty house in Puthussery Mana in Ranni.

“Athul and Rajitha knew each other. He is an accused in three criminal cases,” said a police officer.

“Around 8.30 pm on Saturday, Athul barged into Rajitha’s house with a knife and hacked her. When Rajitha’s kin tried to save her, he attacked them also,” said an officer.

Rajitha was rushed to Ranni Taluk Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, doctors said that Raju would need surgery.

Athul and Rajitha were living together

As per reports, Rajitha and Athul were in a relationship for five years and were living together. However, Rajitha recently ended the relationship and moved back to her own house. Athul is believed to have murdered Rajitha due to the inconvenience caused by the breakup.

Athul was a friend of Rajitha's husband. She started living with Athul once her husband went to the Gulf. Rajitha too had recently gone abroad for work. However, she returned after six months on Athul's insistence. As per reports, that is when problems started to occur in their relationship.

A week ago, Athul threatened to kill Rajitha with a knife at a rubber plantation in Pathanapuram. He even video-called Rajitha's mother and showed her this scene. The duo's relationship worsened after this incident.

Athul also sustained serious injuries in the attack and was taken to the Taluk Hospital in an ambulance for medical examination. However, he was later shifted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital after his condition became critical.

Further procedure regarding Athul's arrest, including producing before the Magistrate, will be followed once he's out of danger.