Madani admitted to Kochi hospital with ill health shortly after landing in Kerala

Kochi: Terror-accused cleric-politician Abdul Nasser Madani was admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam shortly after his controversial return to Kerala Monday evening.

Madani, who is the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had landed at the Nedumbassery Airport from Bengaluru by 7.30 pm. He had been given a rousing reception by supporters.

After a break at a hotel near the airport, Madani was taken ill en route to his hometown, Anwarssery in Kollam, and was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

According to reports, Madani vomited multiple times and his blood pressure was higher than normal. The hospital authorities have advised overnight admission. However, his condition is understood to be stable.

Madani is in Kerala after five years to visit his ailing father at Kollam. On April 17, the Supreme Court relaxed his bail conditions to leave Bengaluru, where he is housed as an accused in the 2008 serial blasts case.

However, Madani's Kerala visit was postponed after the Karnataka Police demanded over Rs 50 lakh to provide security and escort for his journey.

Initially, Madani had cancelled his trip but later decided to go ahead with the plan. He is likely to stay in Kerala till July 7.