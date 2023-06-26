BJP President Nadda urges shift from political bickering to focus on Kerala's progress

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP National President J P Nadda acknowledged the noteworthy contribution of Kerala to the country's development. Nevertheless, he expressed his dismay over the continuous indulgence in "petty politics" by both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, which was overshadowing the progress achieved by the people of the southern state. Nadda emphasized the need to shift the focus from political bickering and redirect attention towards the constructive efforts taking place in Kerala. Nadda, who is in Kerala for a public meeting here on the occasion of the Narendra Modi government completing nine years at the Centre, said that while the state was playing a significant role in the country's development, "it was not being rightly placed or projected".

"There is a lot of contribution being done by Kerala, but because of petty politics of LDF-UDF, the whole good work being done by people of Kerala was getting marred," he said at the public meeting held here. Nadda said while the southern state was known as 'God's own Country' and its people are peaceful and hardworking, "sadly times have changed so much that the state has become 'rakt-rangit'. A lot of bloodshed has taken place."

"Intellectual pursuits have been challenged by physical assaults in this land, which is very detrimental, saddening, it is concerning and a hurdle in the progress of Kerala," he said. He further said the time has come to oppose the forces who use force to quell or subjugate thought and instead support those who are working for the progress of the state.

(With PTI inputs)