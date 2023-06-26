Customs seizes gold smuggled through CIAL cargo for fourth time this month

For the fourth time this month, gold smuggling attempts through the cargo service at Nedumbassery Airport were busted by the Customs.

In two separate cases on Monday, cargo weighing a total of 410 grams was seized.

One cargo contained gold in powder form rolled onto Aluminum foils. The quantity was 200 grams.

The first parcel from Ras Al Khaimah in UAE, through Good Care Courier Agency was sent for Malappuram native Bushara.

The second parcel containing 210-gram gold was sent by Aboobacker from Dubai for Malappuram-native Sajina. The agency was Shalimar Courier.

Earlier, gold smugglers had used objects such as flasks, soiled dresses and milk powder to move gold through the parcel service.