Pulppalli bank fraud: Congress mandalam president VM Poulose arrested

Wayanad: Another Congress leader has been arrested in connection with the Pulppalli Primary Co-operative Bank fraud. VM Poulose, Pulppalli mandalam president of the Indian National Congress, who was a former director of the bank, was arrested on Sunday.

So far three persons have been arrested in connection with the fraud, the others being Congress state general secretary KK Abraham and former secretary of the bank, KT Remadevi.

The arrest was based on an earlier complaint filed by Parambakkat Daniel, a native of Kelakkavala.

Poulose's sister-in-law, Deepa Shaji, had also filed a complaint against him earlier. She had alleged that Poulose siphoned off Rs 20 lakh in Shaji's name without his knowledge, pledging his land documents at the bank. Shaji died earlier.

The inquiry conducted by the Cooperative department also proved the role of Poulose. The fraud came to light following the recent suicide of a farmer, Rajendran Nair, 60, at Pulppalli. He had protested against the bank authorities who failed to act on his complaints regarding the fraud.