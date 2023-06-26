Heavy rains likely in Kerala for 2 days, yellow alert in 5 districts

Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department has declared a yellow alert in five districts including Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur.

Heavy (7- 11 cm) to very heavy (12 -20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the state on Monday and Tuesday. The IMD has also predicted that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with speed 30-40 kmph is very likely in the state till June 29.

Fishermen are restricted from venturing into the seas from Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till June 28 due to this.

Kerala has recorded a 66 per cent deficiency in the southwest monsoon rainfall till June 24 due to the delayed onset and the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy. Meteorologists are expecting the monsoon to be revived during the fag end of June.