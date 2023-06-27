Pending bills: Kerala govt considers moving court against Governor Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is considering adopting a tough stand against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for not giving his assent to Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly.

Even as the stalemate continues between the government and Raj Bhavan, the state is contemplating moving the court against Khan. The government also plans to raise the issue in public fora.

Currently, six Bills are pending before the Raj Bhavan. The governor did not clear them even after the chief minister reminded Governor Khan of the pending Bills and four ministers visited the Raj Bhavan, offering clarifications.

It is also alleged Khan is withholding assent to files that are not related to policy or legal matters.

However, the Governor assented to Bills on handing over Waqf Board appointments to the Public Service Commission and merging the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank with Kerala Bank in March.

Kerala is planning to toe Telangana's line of approaching the Supreme Court against the Governor. In Telangana's case, the apex court observed that it was not prudent on the Governor's part to withhold Bills.

The pending Bills

The Bills awaiting the Governor's nod are: two Bills for removing the governor as chancellor of universities; a Bill to increase the number of government representatives in search committees meant to appoint vice-chancellors; the

University Appellate Tribunal Bill; The Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill for attenuating the powers of the anti-graft ombudsman; and the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill that would give the government more control over Milma.

Governor's plans

Meanwhile, Governor Khan is contemplating seeking the consent of the Union government and the President on the three Bills pertaining to universities. He will once again seek legal advice on referring these Bills to the Centre and President.

The Governor also suspects that the Bills were passed in violation of the existing norms.

The Telangana model

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan withheld 10 Bills passed by the Assembly. The state government approached the Supreme Court, pointing out the crisis that arose from the gubernatorial act.

The government approached the apex court based on the Constitutional provision that allows for moving the court if any of the fundamental rights has been violated.

Governor Soundararajan gave assent to a few Bills after the government had moved the Supreme Court.