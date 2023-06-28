MDMA possession: 9 youngsters arrested from Wayanad ‘home stay’

Wayanad: Nine youngsters, natives of Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, were nabbed by police with 10.2 gm of MDMA, a party drug, from a ‘home stay’ at Vythiri, here, on Wednesday.



The arrested are Minhaj, 30, of Kalpetta, Muhammed Rashid, 23, of Koolivayal, Ramees, 23, of Koduvalli, Mirshad, 28, of Thamarassery, Iqbal, 24, of Thamarassery, Subair 39, of Koduvalli, Muhammed Hisham, 23, of Thamarassery, Afeel Ibrahim 34, of Thalassery and Shesil 31, of Thalassery.

The accused were taken into custody on a tip off police received, an officer said. They have been slapped with charges under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), police said.