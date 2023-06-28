Modi setting agenda ahead of elections, unconstitutional Uniform Civil Code will be strongly opposed: IUML

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League on Wednesday made it clear that under no circumstances will it accept the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which has once again come to the fore after Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for a common law in the country yesterday.

Muslim League state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal called PM Modi's statement mysterious and unconstitutional and said the existing law is enough.

IUML also alleged that Modi is setting the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and that he fears he might lose the polls.

The Muslim League leaders were addressing the media after convening an emergency political affairs committee meeting on the Uniform Civil Code.

"The prime minister's statement is filled with mystery and has led to great confusion among the public. PM Modi took an unconstitutional approach regarding UCC yesterday and the Muslim League strongly registers its opposition on the matter. It is clear that the Constitution does not recognise a Uniform Civil Code. A move to pass the law would have far-reaching implications for the country. Hence, we appeal to the government to back off from implementing it. If not, the Muslim League is committed to dealing with the issue politically and legally," said Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said: "It is clear as day that the prime minister is setting the agenda for the upcoming election season. Since they have no achievements to lay out, the government is trying to introduce a bill in the winter session that would spark a debate and thereby use it for the elections. This is quite similar to the antics the BJP adopted during the Karnataka polls. This government has not done anything for the welfare of the people. The prime minister has not even broken his silence on the Manipur violence and now wants to raise the issue of the Uniform Civil Code without any provocation. The people are being fooled and the IUML will strongly oppose its implementation."

Muslim League state secretary E T Mohammed Basheer said the Muslim League has always opposed the Uniform Civil Code.

"It is not just our objection, but implementing the Uniform Civil Code in India is practically impossible in the present social situation of India. The truth is that Narendra Modi is afraid. His rule in the last nine years has been terrible. With demonetisation and other issues in the financial sector, and the opposition parties now making a move to face the elections together, the government feels threatened. Modi played all possible trump cards during the Karnataka elections. However, everything fell apart. Now, he has come forward with a new agenda with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections."

AAP backs UCC

The Aam Aadmi Party has extended its 'in-principle' support for the Uniform Civil Code. "Article 44 says there should be UCC in the country. Therefore, there should be wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organisations and a consensus should be reached," said a party leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

AIMPLB building case against common law

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) got into a huddle to build its case against a Uniform Civil Code, hours after PM Modi made a strong pitch for a common law for all communities.

The Board held a meeting Tuesday night through video conferencing in which the draft document to be submitted to the Commission was discussed, according to AIMPLB member Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal on Tuesday, Modi called for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and said the Constitution also mentions giving equal rights to all citizens.

He also said that the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics, and alleged that the Opposition was using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

"Our stand is that UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and we will oppose it strongly," the AIMPLB member underlined.

"India is a country where many religions and cultures are followed. So, the UCC is not only going to affect the Muslims but also the Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, Parsis and other minuscule minorities," Mahli added.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is a non-governmental organisation that represents the interests of Muslims in matters of personal law. It was formed in 1973 with the objective of protecting and promoting the application of Islamic personal law among Muslims in India.

The Law Commission has initiated a fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations.

Opposition parties slam UCC

Several opposition leaders like P Chidambaram of the Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM also came out against the implementation of UCC.

P Chidambaram said it UCC cannot be forced on people by an "agenda-driven majoritarian government" as it will "widen divisions" among people.

The former Union minister claimed the prime minister was batting for UCC to divert people's attention from issues of unemployment, price rise and hate crimes. He also alleged the BJP was using UCC to polarise the society.

Asaduddin Owaisi alleged the prime minister wants to target Muslims and bring in a 'Hindu Civil Code'.

He also hit out at Modi over his remarks in Madhya Pradesh on Triple Talaq and Pasmanda Muslims.

"India's Prime Minister is now talking about Uniform Civil Code. Are you going to snatch away pluralism, diversity in the name of Uniform Civil Code?" he told reporters here when asked about Modi's comments at a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal.

"...he (PM) is not talking about Uniform Civil Code. He is talking about 'Hindu Civil Code'. (They) will treat all Islamic references of practices as illegal and the Prime Minister will protect Hindu practices under the law," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties for criticising Modi's stand on the UCC, pointing out it is there in the Constitution as a directive principle of state policy and there is a Supreme Court "decision" also in this regard.

(With PTI inputs)