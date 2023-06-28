6,043 vacancies in schools; new appointments likely in only 1,409 posts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cabinet has approved the creation of 6,043 posts in government and aided schools in the State with retrospective effect from October 1, 2022, based on the fixation of staff carried out for the last academic year. However, new appointments are likely to be made in only 1,409 vacancies after the reappointment of 4,634 teachers who have lost their jobs from the academic year 2019-20 due to the decrease in the number of students.

Although the Cabinet has given its approval for the redeployment of teachers, it has not taken a decision on fresh appointments. The Finance department too has not given its sanction due to the financial crisis. The new appointments will entail an expenditure of Rs 58.99 crore.

The Cabinet approval was granted for the fixation of staff that was carried out based on the number of students in the last academic year and completed towards the end of year. However, since an exercise for fixation of staff has begun on the basis of the number of students in the current academic year, the previous assessment has become irrelevant. It will be known how many posts are available for new appointments only after the new staff fixation process is completed.

The approval is for creating 5,944 teaching posts and 99 non-teaching posts in 2,326 schools on the basis of last year’s staff fixation. The vacancies are: 3,101 posts in 1,114 government schools and 2,942 posts in 1,212 aided schools. However, 2,996 teachers in aided schools and 1,638 teachers in government schools will have to be reappointed in these posts, leaving only 1,409 posts for fresh appointments.