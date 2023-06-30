Malayalam
BJP will secure 5 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala next year: Prakash Javadekar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 30, 2023 02:03 PM IST Updated: June 30, 2023 03:55 PM IST
Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar. File Photo: PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday expresssed hope of winning at least five seats in Kerala in the parliamentary elections slated for next year.

Javadekar added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders will take a call on whether Malayalam actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi will be included in the Union Cabinet. He refused to speculate on the matter.

"Kerala is not an industry friendly state. Young people are leaving Kerala in search of employment. The Pinarayi government has failed to implement reforms in accordance with changing times. The state also lags behind in terms of infrastructure. All big companies are leaving Kerala. Is CPM ready for a discussion on this matter?," he asked.

The BJP leader also stressed on the necessity of Uniform Civil Code while speaking to the media here.

"The Muslim League have adapted an opportunistic stance when it comes to the Uniform Civil Code, Most Islamic countries have a single civil code. BJP did not exist as a party when the idea of Uniform Civil Code was written in the Constitution. It is not meant to discriminate," Javadekar said.

