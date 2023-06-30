Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of the former principal of Kattakkada Christian College G J Shaiju, and SFI leader Visakh A in the case related to alleged impersonation during the college elections.



Shaiju, who was dismissed by the college after the controversy broke, has been named as the first accused in the case.

Visakh is the second accused. They informed the court that they are ready to surrender before the investigating officer on July 4.

The court asked police to conduct an inquiry once they surrender and "and thereafter, the procedure as contemplated under law shall be complied with".

Meanwhile, Visakh claimed that he was arrayed as an accused in the case by the police without conducting a proper investigation.

The fraud

As reported earlier two SFI members — Aromal and Anagha — had emerged victorious for the two posts of councillor to the University Union in the college union elections held on December 12.

But the SFI local leaders wanted to push Visakh to the leadership of the university union. Reports said the manipulation was done at the college level to make Visakh the chairman of the university union.

When the names of the newly elected councillors were forwarded from the college to the university, the name of Visakh was given instead of Anagha's.

Shaiju had told Manorama that the Anagha had expressed her willingness to withdraw her nomination, and hence, someone else was suggested. However, this cannot be done legally.

Visakh was the Kattakada area secretary of the SFI and a local committee member of the CPM. He was suspended from the party on the basis of the preliminary investigation conducted by the district leadership.