Kasaragod: In a tragic accident, two brothers, hailing from Mogral Koppalam, drowned in a pond here on Saturday.

The deceased Nawaz Rahman (22) and Nadil (17) are the children of Manjeswaram native Khader and Koplam native Naseema.

The incident occurred during a visit to their relative's house in Mogral.

Nawaz drowned in the pond while trying to rescue his younger brother Nadil.