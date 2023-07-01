Fake certificate: K Vidya granted bail in case filed by Karinthalam college authorities

Kasaragod: K Vidya, who is accused of forging an experience certificate from Ernakulam's Maharaja's College to apply for teaching jobs, was granted bail by Hosdurg magistrate court on Saturday.

The bail was granted in the forgery case at the Government Arts and Science College at Karinthalam in Kasaragod. The Hosdurg court had granted her interim bail in the same case last week.

Vidya was arrested by both the Nileshwar police and Agali police in two separate cases of certificate forgery.

With this, former SFI leader has received bail in both the cases.

Nileshwar police have pressed charges of forgery against her for allegedly using two forged experience certificates to get an ad hoc teaching job at Government Arts and Science College at Karinthalam in Kasaragod district.

Vidya had secured bail in the case filed against her by the Agali police on June 24. In that case, the FIR against her was registered on the complaint of government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad. According to the complaints, Vidya claimed she was a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College between 2018 and 2019.

She was booked by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.