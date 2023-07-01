Govt allows one-time correction of name on birth register, certificate

Thiruvananthapuram: The name change done on the school admission register and Secondary School Leaving Certificate through a gazette notification can now be corrected on the birth certificate and birth register. The Kerala government has granted permission for a one-time correction of the name on the birth register even for adults.

The details of this correction procedure will also be mentioned in the remarks section of the newly issued birth certificate.

At present, name correction on the birth register is allowed only until the age of five. Even though the name can be changed through a gazette notification thereafter, it was not permitted to be changed on the birth register.

The government has now decided to permit this one-time rectification considering the hassles caused during foreign travel and applying for jobs owing to the difference in names on the SSLC and birth certificates.

Meanwhile, if the correction to be made in the present name is only a spelling mistake, it can be directly rectified on the birth certificate, and the school register can be corrected as a one-time process. For this, gazette notification is not required. It can be carried out using the current procedure itself.