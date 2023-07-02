Type-2 Dengue virus spreads in Kerala, Health dept identifies 138 hotspots

Thiruvananthapuram: Triggering panic, dengue fever cases are shooting up in Kerala amid the spread of various contagious diseases including rat fever, chikungunya and H1N1. The health department has identified 138 dengue fever hotspots in the state.



A total of 20 hotspots each were identified in Kollam and Kozhikode districts.

Hotspots in other districts are Thiruvananthapuram -12, Kottayam-14, Pathanamthitta-12, Idukki-4, Ernakulam -9, Malappuram -10, Kannur- 8, Kasaragod-5, Wayanad- 4, Alappuzha -7.

Hotspots were identified based on the presence of Aedes mosquitoes which spread dengue fever.

Meanwhile, the health department confirmed that type 2 dengue fever cases are spreading in Kerala.

Aedes mosquitoes are spreading dengue fever. Photo: AFP

“ Dengue fever, rat fever, H1N1 and viral fever claimed lives in Kerala. Type 1, 2 and 4 dengue viruses are identified in Kerala. The highest number of cases are reported due to type 2 virus. People suffering from lifestyle diseases and other diseases are turning critical due to fever,” said Dr K J Reena, Director of Health Services.

She also appealed to the public to wear masks and avoid self-medication.

Death toll in fever cases touches 86

The death toll in fever-related cases touched 86 in Kerala within a month. On Saturday, 8 people died of contagious diseases like rat fever and dengue fever.

It is examined that lapses in the implementation of preventive measures led to the rapid outbreak of dengue fever in the state.

Manorama news reported that 12,728 fever cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday. Malappuram reported the highest number of fever cases. According to reports, dengue fever is spreading in hilly areas of the state.

People who are engaged in agriculture activities and works in waterlogged conditions are prone to rat fever. Hence, those who are working in contaminated water are advised to wear boots.