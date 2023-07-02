Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days as the southwest monsoon intensifies in the state.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts.

Kannur and Kasaragod are placed under orange alert from Monday to Wednesday.

Orange alert in districts

July 3 - Kannur, Kasaragod

July 4 - Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 5- Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Though an orange alert has been sounded in Kozhikode on Wednesday, IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall similar to a red alert in the district. Rainfall above 204.4 mm is expected in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Yellow alert in districts

July 2- Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 3 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

July 4 – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad

July 5 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.4 mm within 24 hours.

KSDMA issues warning to public

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has alerted the public to exercise extreme caution in view of the chances for landslides and flash floods during heavy rains. The public has been asked to follow the directions of the authority in emergency situations. Those residing in areas prone to sea attacks should be ready to shift to relief camps.

The phenomenon of warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean called the El Nino conditions, is expected to develop in July. Photo: PTI

Fishermen told to stay off coast

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till Wednesday. Strong wind speed reaching from 40 to 55 kmph is expected on these coasts.

On Friday, IMD stated the monsoon is likely to be normal in July across the country. As many as 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal respectively.

The long-period average (LPA) of rainfall over the country during July based on the data of 1971-2020 is about 280.4 mm.

The phenomenon of warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean called the El Nino conditions, is expected to develop in July. El Nino is known to suppress monsoon rainfall.

(With agency inputs)