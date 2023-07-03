Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Over 1.5 kg gold smuggled in capsules seized at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 04:19 PM IST Updated: July 03, 2023 04:45 PM IST
In a statement, the Customs said the officials stopped a Muhammd Shibil from Malappuram who arrived from Malaysia based on passenger profiling done by AIU. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Kochi airport seized over 1.5 kg of gold from a passenger on Monday.

The gold is valued at around Rs 70 lakh.

In a statement, Customs said the officials stopped Muhammad Shibil from Malappuram, who arrived from Malaysia, based on passenger profiling done by AIU.

RELATED ARTICLES

He was stopped at the green channel. During subsequent searches, four capsule-shaped packets containing gold in paste form weighing 1.03 kg concealed inside his rectum and 521.92 gm of gold in paste form concealed in a specially stitched pocket of the underwear worn by him were recovered.

Further investigations are on, the statement said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.