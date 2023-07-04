Malayalam
Customs seizes 2.4 kg gold worth over Rs 1.24 crore at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2023 05:00 PM IST
Gold seized
A statement issued by the Customs said the gold seized valued at over Rs 1.44 crore. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Customs have seized over 2.4 kg of gold smuggled in as jewellery from seven passengers at Kochi international airport on Tuesday.
A statement issued by the Customs said the gold seized valued at over Rs 1.44 crore.

In the first case, Customs' Air Intelligence Unit intercepted five passengers who arrived from Dubai. During a personal search of the passengers, gold jewellery of 22ct, weighing 1.57 kg belonging to a common kingpin was recovered, the statement said.

Officials intercepted two other passengers, who arrived from Dubai on two different flights and recovered gold jewellery weighing over 873 gm.

