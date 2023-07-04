Malayalam
Onmanorama
News

Rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Kannur, Kasaragod on Wednesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2023 05:46 PM IST
Children ride pillion on a bike in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Educational institutions in the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod will be closed on Wednesday in the view of heavy rain.

The Kannur District Collector has announced holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges.

Anganwadi, ICSE/CBSE schools and madrassas will remain closed on July 5. "To compensate for the lost working day, school authorities should take necessary steps," the collector said in a note.

Meanwhile, in Kasaragod district, the Collector has announced holiday only for schools. "The holiday doesn't apply to colleges," the Collector said in a press note.

"The central Meteorological department has announced a red alert in wake of heavy rains continuing in most areas of the district.
(to be updated)

