Kerala rain: Train services suspended on Punalur-Kollam route; red alert in Idukki, Kannur

Thiruvanthapuram: Heavy rain lashed Kerala on Tuesday wreaking havoc across the state.

Two shutters of Maniyar dam lifted 10 cm each on Tuesday morning due to rising water levels.

Meanwhile, Punalur-Kollam, Kollam- Punalur Memu train services were suspended for the day after a tree fell on the track here.

A 11-year-old girl was killed in Kasaragod after a tree fell on her head near her school on Monday.



Meanwhile, thirty-six houses in Alappuzha and three houses in Pathanamthitta partially collapsed due to heavy rain and wind. Sea incursion has been reported in several areas including Vypin and Fort Kochi areas. The residential areas of ​​Nairambalam were also inundated.

A 100-year-old tree uprooted near Peringavu Madurai Hotel on Thrissur-Shoranur National Highway has snapped electric lines in the area. Traffic is yet to be restored to normalcy here.

Relief camps

Three relief camps were opened in Alappuzha and Idukki and 57 people from 14 families were relocated.

Rain in Kochi. Photo: EV Sreekumar/Manorama

Control rooms

A special control room opened in Pathanamthitta Collectorate and taluk offices. District Emergency Operation centre phone numbers: 0468–2322515, 8078808915, Toll free: 1077.

A well collapses at Kottangal, Pathanamthitta after the heavy downpour. Photo: Manorama

The SDMA has informed that the 24-hour taluk control rooms in the districts are operational. (State Control Room Numbers: 0471 2333198, 2331639.)

NDRF teams have been deployed in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts of the state. Additionally, the State Emergency Operation Centre has been operationalised while district and taluk-level emergency operation centres have been instructed to work round the clock.

Rain clouds gather above Kottayam town. Photo: Special arrangement

Red alert in 2 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a red alert in Idukki and Kannur districts on Tuesday amid the heavy downpour in the state. An orange alert was declared for all other districts.

Holiday for schools

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts on Tuesday in the view of heavy rain.

Holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in the Kasaragod district. However, colleges in Kasaragod will be open on Tuesday.

NDRF teams deployed

In a Facebook post, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that according to the IMD there was possibility of widespread rains in the state in the coming days and taking into account the severity of the rainfall, seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Kerala.