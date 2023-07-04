Kerala rain: Train services suspended on Punalur-Kollam route; red alert in Idukki, Kannur

Thiruvanthapuram: Heavy rain lashed Kerala on Tuesday wreaking havoc across the state.
Two shutters of Maniyar dam lifted 10 cm each on Tuesday morning due to rising water levels.
Meanwhile, Punalur-Kollam, Kollam- Punalur Memu train services were suspended for the day after a tree fell on the track here.
Just now
Revenue Minister K Rajan summons top level meeting at 5pm to discuss the state's disaster preparedeness
2 mins ago
All shutters of Odayilkal RcB near Mampad in Malappuram district raised up to 1.00m height on Tuesday noon.
8 mins ago
Two injured after tree falls on bike in Palarivattom, Kochi. The duo was admitted to a nearby hospital. Traffic was restored in the area after Fire Force department removed the tree from the roads
37 mins ago
Education Minister V Sivankutty asks District Collectors to declare holiday for schools a day in advance.
1 hour ago
A blind lottery seller takes shelter from rain under an umbrella at Gandhinagar in Kottayam. Photo: Onmanorama
1 hour ago
A well collapses at Kottangal, Pathanamthitta after the heavy downpour here.
Photo: Manorama
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Boat overturns near Azheel-Valiyazheekal bridge in Kollam while collecting oysters. Fisherman onboard swims to safety
1 hour ago
Red alert in Idukki, Kannur; Orange alert in 12 districts: IMD
1 hour ago
Rain clouds gather above Kottayam town. The IMD has declared an orange alert in the district. Photo: Special arrangement
A 11-year-old girl was killed in Kasaragod after a tree fell on her head near her school on Monday.
Meanwhile, thirty-six houses in Alappuzha and three houses in Pathanamthitta partially collapsed due to heavy rain and wind. Sea incursion has been reported in several areas including Vypin and Fort Kochi areas. The residential areas of Nairambalam were also inundated.
A 100-year-old tree uprooted near Peringavu Madurai Hotel on Thrissur-Shoranur National Highway has snapped electric lines in the area. Traffic is yet to be restored to normalcy here.
Relief camps
Three relief camps were opened in Alappuzha and Idukki and 57 people from 14 families were relocated.
Control rooms
A special control room opened in Pathanamthitta Collectorate and taluk offices. District Emergency Operation centre phone numbers: 0468–2322515, 8078808915, Toll free: 1077.
The SDMA has informed that the 24-hour taluk control rooms in the districts are operational. (State Control Room Numbers: 0471 2333198, 2331639.)
NDRF teams have been deployed in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts of the state. Additionally, the State Emergency Operation Centre has been operationalised while district and taluk-level emergency operation centres have been instructed to work round the clock.
Red alert in 2 districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a red alert in Idukki and Kannur districts on Tuesday amid the heavy downpour in the state. An orange alert was declared for all other districts.
Holiday for schools
A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts on Tuesday in the view of heavy rain.
Holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in the Kasaragod district. However, colleges in Kasaragod will be open on Tuesday.
NDRF teams deployed
In a Facebook post, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that according to the IMD there was possibility of widespread rains in the state in the coming days and taking into account the severity of the rainfall, seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Kerala.